Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,875,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 508,040 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Old National Bancorp worth $184,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $172,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.47.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

ONB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.