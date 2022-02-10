Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,738,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 52,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Sanmina worth $182,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sanmina by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sanmina by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
