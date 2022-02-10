DigitalBridge Group Inc. Takes $5.44 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,000. Park Hotels & Resorts comprises approximately 0.5% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Park Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,884 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $126,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,179,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,028,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 2,550,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,567,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PK. Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 81,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,379. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

