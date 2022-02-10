DigitalBridge Group Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. decreased its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 390.1% in the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 550,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after buying an additional 438,527 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 11.0% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter worth about $1,796,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 119.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 56,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

