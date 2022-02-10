DigitalBridge Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,763,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,234,000 after acquiring an additional 89,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

SUI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,753. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $211.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.25 and a 200-day moving average of $196.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

