Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $122.13 and last traded at $122.47. Approximately 109,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,877,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.18.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after buying an additional 1,279,031 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after buying an additional 651,530 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,170,000 after acquiring an additional 565,326 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.