Diageo (LON:DGE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.09) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.82) target price on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($52.74) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($54.09) target price on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.88) target price on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,141.43 ($56.00).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,787 ($51.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £87.89 billion and a PE ratio of 29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,873.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,696.03. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($55.58).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,859 ($52.18) per share, with a total value of £8,258.26 ($11,167.36). Insiders bought 25,424 shares of company stock worth $93,277,806 in the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

