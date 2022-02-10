Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) versus Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Critical Review

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Lufthansa and Frontier Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Lufthansa $15.52 billion 0.33 -$7.68 billion ($6.34) -1.37 Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Frontier Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Deutsche Lufthansa.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Lufthansa and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Lufthansa -22.37% -118.69% -7.62% Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Deutsche Lufthansa and Frontier Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Lufthansa 7 7 4 0 1.83 Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00

Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus target price of $8.23, indicating a potential downside of 5.16%. Frontier Group has a consensus target price of $21.36, indicating a potential upside of 49.80%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Deutsche Lufthansa.

Summary

Frontier Group beats Deutsche Lufthansa on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines. The Eurowings segment focuses on the growing market for european direct sales. The Logistics segment consists of scheduled airfreight activities of the Lufthansa Cargo group. The Maintenance Repair Overhaul segment is involved in the provision of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft. The Catering segment is engaged in providing airline catering. The company was founded on January 6, 1926 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

