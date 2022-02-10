Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €190.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($218.39) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($172.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($189.66) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($188.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($160.92) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €174.60 ($200.69) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €165.04 ($189.70).

DB1 stock opened at €158.45 ($182.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €148.51 and a 200 day moving average of €146.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion and a PE ratio of 25.12. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €130.10 ($149.54) and a 52 week high of €163.35 ($187.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

