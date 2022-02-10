Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.75) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BP from GBX 425 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($6.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.47) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 401 ($5.42) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BP from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 590 ($7.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 446.11 ($6.03).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 410.30 ($5.55) on Tuesday. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 254 ($3.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 418 ($5.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 360.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 335.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of £80.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($432.62).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.