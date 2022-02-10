Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €17.00 Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.54) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.99) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.99) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.54) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.37) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.10 ($19.66) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.00 ($17.24).

Shares of SDF opened at €19.90 ($22.87) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.43. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €8.03 ($9.23) and a twelve month high of €18.97 ($21.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.46.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

