Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Up to $15.66

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.66, but opened at $16.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 71,937 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on DB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.94) to €14.00 ($16.09) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

