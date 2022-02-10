Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €90.00 Price Target

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €90.00 ($103.45) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($97.70) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($74.71) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($87.36) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($91.95) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €82.57 ($94.91).

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €99.16 ($113.98) on Tuesday. Aurubis has a one year low of €62.20 ($71.49) and a one year high of €102.60 ($117.93). The company has a 50 day moving average of €90.12 and a 200-day moving average of €79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.