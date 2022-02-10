Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 303.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 9.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Despegar.com, Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $852.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.18.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

