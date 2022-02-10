Desjardins Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$59.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATD.B. National Bankshares increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.64.

Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$36.03 and a twelve month high of C$52.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

