Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. Denny’s posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 440%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Denny’s.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DENN. Benchmark began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

DENN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. 11,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,618. Denny’s has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 466,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 38,514 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

