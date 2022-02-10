Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 101,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 224,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

Get Deep Yellow alerts:

Deep Yellow Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.