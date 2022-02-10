Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 101,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 224,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.
Deep Yellow Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deep Yellow (DYLLF)
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.