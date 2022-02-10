Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Shares Bought by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,767,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 63.4% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 118,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 46,017 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 165.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 36,635 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 34.9% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 45,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLCA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,222. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.