Deep Field Asset Management LLC Sells 28,000 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Deep Field Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises approximately 6.7% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 26,084.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ferrari by 166.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 27.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RACE stock traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $183.82 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.52.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.55.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

