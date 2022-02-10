Decentral Games (DG) Market Capitalization Achieves $156.13 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $156.13 million and $1.84 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00047341 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.10 or 0.07017113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,189.87 or 1.00121048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00049758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00052950 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 397,818,027 coins and its circulating supply is 393,761,385 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

