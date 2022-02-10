Dawson James Upgrades Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) to “Buy”

Dawson James upgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHEK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check-Cap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of CHEK stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.47. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check-Cap by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 207,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the second quarter worth about $630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Check-Cap by 784.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 79,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Check-Cap by 5,112.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

