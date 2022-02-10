Dawson James Upgrades Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) to “Buy”

Dawson James upgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHEK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check-Cap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Shares of CHEK stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.47. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $4.49.
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.