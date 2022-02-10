Datto (NYSE:MSP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Datto from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datto presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.64, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.62. Datto has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Datto will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Datto news, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $78,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,219 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,563,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,784,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,686,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Datto by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Datto by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 262,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

