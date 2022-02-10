Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Datadog also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $155.50 on Thursday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,110.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.74.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock valued at $225,520,716. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

