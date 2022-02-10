Daniel Foggo Buys 18,000 Shares of Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) Stock

Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) insider Daniel Foggo bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,798.00 ($15,459.57).

Daniel Foggo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Daniel Foggo bought 34,999 shares of Plenti Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,018.83 ($29,091.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 78.45, a current ratio of 78.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,393.94.

Plenti Group Limited engages in the consumer fintech and investment business in Australia. It offers automotive, renewable energy, and personal loans, as well as consolidate debt, renovation, and legal finances. Plenti Group Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

