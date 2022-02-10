DA Davidson Lowers Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $121.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $138.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.
Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $105.73.
In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Hasbro by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hasbro by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after acquiring an additional 51,253 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 12.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 8.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hasbro (HAS)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.