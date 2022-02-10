DA Davidson Lowers Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $121.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $138.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Hasbro by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hasbro by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after acquiring an additional 51,253 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 12.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 8.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

