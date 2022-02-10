CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Gap Up to $143.43

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $143.43, but opened at $150.00. CyberArk Software shares last traded at $153.46, with a volume of 8,216 shares trading hands.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -109.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. FMR LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

