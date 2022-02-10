CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Gap Up to $143.43

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $143.43, but opened at $150.00. CyberArk Software shares last traded at $153.46, with a volume of 8,216 shares trading hands.
CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.
The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -109.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.95.
CyberArk Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBR)
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
