Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$5.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $64.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,671. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.33.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $846,226.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $2,367,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,490 shares of company stock worth $14,557,424. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,166 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

