CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CURO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.45. 3,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,654. The firm has a market cap of $584.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on CURO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

