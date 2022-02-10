Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) versus Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Financial Analysis

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cullman Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cullman Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 53.62% 16.92% 1.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings $125.80 million 6.25 $67.46 million $30.65 12.04

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Dividends

Cullman Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hingham Institution for Savings pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hingham Institution for Savings pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Cullman Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.