Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CFR. Stephens raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.00.

CFR stock opened at $144.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $97.97 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.19%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $21,407,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 153,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $10,361,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

