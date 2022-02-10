Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives $27.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $6.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $219.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.59. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.