CTS (NYSE:CTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. CTS updated its FY22 guidance to $2.00 to $2.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.250 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CTS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,120. CTS has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.03.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTS shares. decreased their price target on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen cut CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CTS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.
About CTS
CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.
