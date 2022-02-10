CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.
CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.