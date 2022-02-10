CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

