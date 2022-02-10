Css LLC Il Makes New Investment in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NCR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NCR by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NCR by 22.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,885,000 after buying an additional 62,789 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth about $994,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 165.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,677,000 after buying an additional 1,923,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NCR stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.72.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

