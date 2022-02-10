Css LLC Il Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Css LLC Il raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in McKesson were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $20,854,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in McKesson by 29.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 71.4% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $278.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.32 and a 200 day moving average of $220.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,706. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

