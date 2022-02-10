Css LLC Il Buys 19,150 Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Css LLC Il lifted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 25.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000.

OTCMKTS TBCPU opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

