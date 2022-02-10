CSM Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

CSM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Celanese worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth about $89,561,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 104.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 249,057 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 81.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after purchasing an additional 214,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 94.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,700,000 after purchasing an additional 212,001 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.65 and a 200 day moving average of $160.41. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $128.36 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.27.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.