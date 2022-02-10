CSM Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

CSM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $9.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $479.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,942. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $367.00 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $501.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

