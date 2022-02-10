CSM Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $47.93. 30,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,136,505. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

