CSM Advisors LLC Has $18.23 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.3% of CSM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 17.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 49,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 156,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 14,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 535,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 87,169 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,770,461. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $202.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

