CSM Advisors LLC Has $13.74 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for approximately 1.0% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.85. 13,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $135.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

