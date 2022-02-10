CSM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 254.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $963,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 210.4% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $612.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,560. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $549.59 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $619.70 and its 200-day moving average is $696.08.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $758.38.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

