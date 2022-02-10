Crust (CRU) Market Cap Achieves $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010530 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00080451 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.66 or 0.00370018 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000641 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

