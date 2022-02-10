Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.43%.
Shares of CRWS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.07. 82,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,837. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $71.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.89.
Crown Crafts Company Profile
