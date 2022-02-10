Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

Shares of CRWS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.07. 82,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,837. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $71.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.