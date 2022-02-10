CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Trading Up 3.6%

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2) shares were up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €12.26 ($14.09) and last traded at €12.22 ($14.05). Approximately 38,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.80 ($13.56).
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
About CropEnergies (ETR:CE2)
