Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

COIHY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.71. 1,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,138. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Croda International has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $71.42.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

