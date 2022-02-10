Critical Analysis: Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) vs. Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE)

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) and Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Snap One alerts:

This table compares Snap One and Video Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap One N/A N/A N/A Video Display -15.97% -40.24% -16.65%

92.2% of Snap One shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of Video Display shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Snap One and Video Display’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap One $814.11 million 1.91 -$24.88 million N/A N/A Video Display $12.54 million 0.43 $810,000.00 ($0.25) -3.64

Video Display has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap One.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Snap One and Video Display, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap One 0 2 7 0 2.78 Video Display 0 0 0 0 N/A

Snap One presently has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.69%. Given Snap One’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Snap One is more favorable than Video Display.

Summary

Snap One beats Video Display on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Video Display Company Profile

Video Display Corp. engages in the provision of and manufacture of video products, components, and systems for visual display and presentation of electronic information media. It also designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs technological display products and systems. It operates through the following divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, Broadcast and Control Center Products, and Other Computer Products. The Simulation and Training Products division provides projection display systems for use in training and simulation, military, medical, and industrial applications. The Cyber Secure Products division offers TEMPEST technology and (EMSEC) products; and design and testing solutions for defense and niche commercial uses worldwide. The Data Display CRTs division retails computer terminal monitors and medical monitoring equipment. The Broadcast and Control Center Products division sells visual display products for use in video walls and command and control centers. The Other Computer Products division comprises of keyboard products with a plan to manufacture and offer cyber-secure keyboards as part of the cyb

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.