Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Acquires $13,140.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $13,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. Equities analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

