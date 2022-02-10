Crescent Park Management L.P. Has $22.96 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,437 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $311.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.