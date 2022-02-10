Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $10.01

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $9.54. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 429,758 shares.

CS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 129.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 282,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 159,094 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 42.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $2,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

