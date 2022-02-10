Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $10.01

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $9.54. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 429,758 shares.
CS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.